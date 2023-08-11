Community salute: More places to call home Published 5:24 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

Tuesday’s groundbreaking of the 1st & 3rd Apartments was another step forward for housing in our area as the city and county continue to try and meet the demands felt throughout the country.

With construction expected to start this summer yet, and leases hopefully coming next fall, Austin will once again be adding to housing stock, this time in the frame of affordable housing.

With Mills on Main, the apartments located at the site of the old YMCA nearing completion, Austin takes one step closer to alleviating its own housing concerns.

By working with partners both in the community and county and outside the area, including Three Rivers, which has already helped successfully develop Fox Pointe Townhomes, Austin and the county has established a further foundation to continue developing even more opportunities in Austin.

With the establishment of these partnerships, the trend of continuing to look for housing answers is on a strong upward trend.

There’s a long ways to go and many questions yet to be answered, but at least the area can feel good about steps already made.