Bryn Hecimovich, 53

Bryn Paul Hecimovich, 53, of Rochester, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Hospitals – St. Marys Campus in Rochester.

Bryn was born November 13, 1969 in Austin, Minnesota, the youngest son of Norman and Helen (Dimich) Hecimovich. He graduated from Austin High School in 1988 and earned an Electrical Degree from Dunwoody Institute. He worked as an electrician within the wind tower industry. Bryn loved spending time outdoors hunting and fishing and he enjoyed the Nature Center.

Bryn was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Sons of the American Legion, VFW Auxiliary, and the Masonic Lodge.

Email newsletter signup

He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Hecimovich; brother, David Hecimovich; Godmother, Dorothy Hoshal; grandparents, aunts and uncles, and sister-in-law, Heidi Hecimovich.

Bryn is survived by his daughters, Sarah Hecimovich of Austin and Hannah Hecimovich of Austin; mother, Helen Hecimovich of Austin; brothers, James Hecimovich of Brownsdale and Dr. Mark Hecimovich of Cedar Falls, Iowa; nieces, Cherie (Matt) Morgan and Michelle (Ben) Meyer; former wife and friend, Julie Hecimovich; dear friend, Todd Arens; aunts, Dorothy Hipkins, and Gail (Dennis) Nucech; uncle, Darrel (Lieschen) Hecimovich; great nieces and nephews; many cousins and friends.

A celebration of Bryn’s life will be held at a later date. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.