Bryn Hecimovich, 53

Bryn Paul Hecimovich, 53, of Rochester, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Hospitals – St. Marys Campus in Rochester.

Bryn was born November 13, 1969 in Austin, Minnesota, the youngest son of Norman and Helen (Dimich) Hecimovich. He graduated from Austin High School in 1988 and earned an Electrical Degree from Dunwoody Institute. He worked as an electrician within the wind tower industry. Bryn loved spending time outdoors hunting and fishing and he enjoyed the Nature Center.

Bryn was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Sons of the American Legion, VFW Auxiliary, and the Masonic Lodge.

He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Hecimovich; brother, David Hecimovich; Godmother, Dorothy Hoshal; grandparents, aunts and uncles, and sister-in-law, Heidi Hecimovich.

Bryn is survived by his daughters, Sarah Hecimovich of Austin and Hannah Hecimovich of Austin; former wife and friend, Julie Hecimovich; mother, Helen Hecimovich of Austin; brothers, James Hecimovich of Brownsdale and Dr. Mark Hecimovich of Cedar Falls, Iowa; nieces, Cherie (Matt) Morgan and Michelle (Ben) Meyer; dear friends, Todd Arens and Jack Bergstrom; aunts, Dorothy Hipkins, and Gail (Dennis) Nucech; uncle, Darrel (Lieschen) Hecimovich; great nieces and nephews; many cousins and friends.

A celebration of Bryn’s life will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 2-4 pm in the Ruby Rupner Auditorium at the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.