Bruins to hold fundraising games for Wyatt Hamlin Published 10:51 am Friday, August 4, 2023

The Austin Bruins are coming to the aid of another in Austin’s hockey community.

The organization will be holding a pair of benefit games for Wyatt Hamlin, who was injured in a crash on Friday, July 30 after the vehicle he was driving was struck by another vehicle.

Hamlin suffered severe head and neck injuries from the crash and was airlifted to Mayo Clinic.

The games will be intrasquad scrimmages, similar to the Bruins’ All-Star games. Minimum donations of $5 will be taken at the door. All proceeds from the two nights will go toward Hamlin’s recovery.

According to the most recent update on his GoFundMe page, Hamlin had pelvic repair surgery earlier this week and his vent tube was removed and replaced by a tracheotomy.

He also had his neck brace removed.

Twenty-three year-old Jeffer Lorenzo, the driver of the other vehicle, has been arrested and charged in the crash and is currently being held in Mower County Jail.