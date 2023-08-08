Bruins’ Cook announces commitment to Umass-Lowell Published 5:46 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

The Austin Bruins have announced that forward Dylan Cook has committed to continue his education and play NCAA Division I hockey at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

“I am very honored and proud to announce my commitment to further my education and play division 1 hockey at the University of Massachusetts Lowell,” Cook said. “I would like to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity in my life, as well as my family, coaches, teammates, and all who have supported and helped me reach this point in my career. Extremely pumped for the next chapter, and I can not wait to get started!”

The Princeton, Minnesota native will be entering his second season in the North American Hockey League during the 2023-24 season. During his rookie campaign with the Bruins, Cook appeared in 70 total games and had 18 goals and 31 assists for a total of 49 points. Before joining the Bruins, Cook was a member of the Northstar Christian Academy’s 18U NAPHL program.

“We are excited for Dylan,” said head coach Steve Howard. “He had a great rookie season and we are looking forward to having him back in Austin this year! The River Hawks are getting a great person on and off the ice!”

The University of Massachusetts Lowell is a public research university and members of Hockey East.

They play their games out of the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell. Cook will be joining the River Hawks for the 2024-25 season.