Bruce K. Turner, 90

Bruce Kaye Turner, age 90, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023. He was born February 9, 1933, the son of Lester and Helen (Knudsen) Turner. Bruce was born and raised in Council Bluffs where he resided his whole life.

On July 30, 1991, Bruce was united in marriage to Charmaine Warth. He was a volunteer firefighter at Lewis Township Fire Department for 20 years. He enjoyed building airplanes, fishing, and boating around the lake.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Kevin Turner. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Charmaine Turner of Council Bluffs; many other relatives and friends.

Visitation is 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023 at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs. Memorial Service is 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023 also at the funeral home. Inurnment with Military Honors is in Memorial Park Cemetery in Council Bluffs