Bring the noise: Fair introduces autocross to the Grandstand Published 8:05 pm Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Take a little bit of some of the most extreme driving sports and mix them together and you have a whole new level of excitement.

That’s what happened at the Grandstand of the Mower County Fair on Wednesday night as an autocross competition was held for the first time in fair history.

The event features a dirt track with hills as drivers jostle and rumble their way to the finish line.

Josh Eischens, who is originally from Taopi, brought the autocross to Mower County and he was glad to get an opportunity to showcase the event to a new audience.

“It’s a mixture of motocross racing, demolition derby and stock car racing,” Eischens said. “There are a few guys who also do demo, but a lot of these guys just do the autocross.”

The event started with a roar and a truck was flipped over upside down within 15 minutes of the opening race. The night was filled with twisted metal, clouds of dust and loud cheers from the crowd.

“The adrenaline is what brings these guys out,” Eischens said. “There’s always some rollovers and it’s entertaining.”