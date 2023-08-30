Brian L. Howe, 59

Brian L. Howe, age 59, of Dexter, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023 at Mayo Clinic-Rochester Methodist Campus with his family by his side.

Brian Lynn Howe was born on November 14, 1963 to Stanley and Beverly (Berg) Howe. He was raised on the family farm in rural Dexter, Minnesota until he married the love of his life, Carmen Dietrich in February of 1986. Brian and Carmen made a life for themselves across the road from his family farm and that is where they raised their family.

Brian was a farmer from the very beginning. He started farming with his dad and brother in 1984. After the passing of his parents, Brian was able to purchase the family farm and he continued farming with his brother, Brad Howe and in 2007 Brad’s son, Caleb Howe joined the family farm. Brian took great pride in the family farm and was able to celebrate it becoming a Century Farm in 2012.

Besides farming, Brian enjoyed raising his daughters, Amber, Candice, and Courtney and attending their sporting events.

He enjoyed 4 wheeling with friends and gambling. His most recent favorite title was “Papa”. Brian was an amazing Papa to all of his grandchildren and he took great joy and pride in enjoying every minute he could with them.

Survivors include his wife, Carmen Howe; daughters, Amber (Josh) Jacobson, Candice (Sam) Johnson, Courtney (Anthony) Stejskal; six grandchildren, Madilyn, Ryder, Coltyn, Lucy, Cara, Braxton; five siblings: Bob (JoAnn) Howe, Bill (LeaAnn) Howe, Brad (Shelly) Howe, Barb (Mike) Hatle, Bart (Pam) Howe; mother-in-law, Sharon Dietrich; brother-in-law, Wayne (Jill) Dietrich; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; and last but not least, friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stan and Bev Howe; brother, Bryce Howe; and other family members that we hold dear in our hearts.

As per Brian’s wishes, a private funeral for family will be held and a celebration of Brian’s life or “party” will be held at a later date for all to gather and share memories.

In lieu of flowers, please address memorials to the family and they will donate to Stomach Cancer Research at Mayo Clinic.

Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.