Brian Donovan Capretz, 80

Brian Donovan Capretz, age 80, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System Austin. Brian was born on December 29, 1942, in Austin, Minnesota, to Floyd and Margaret (Morgan) Capretz. He graduated from Lyle High School and went on to attend barber school. On November 30, 1963, Brian married Marjorie Anderson in Austin, and the couple was blessed with two sons, Randall, and Jeff. Brian and Marjorie would have been married for 60 years this November. He spent his working years as a barber, car salesman, and a classic car dealer. He was a member of the Thumpers Car Club in Austin and also enjoyed fishing and traveling. Brian will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Brian is survived by his wife, Marjorie; sons, Randall Capretz of Sartell, and Jeff Capretz of Austin; grandchildren, Brianna (Josh Merritt) Capretz of Austin, Brandon Capretz of Mankato, Colton Capretz of Sartell, and Delaney Capretz of Sartell; great-grandchildren, Vivian and Gentry Merritt of Austin; two sisters; one sister-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John; and parents-in-law, Margaret and Alvin Anderson.

In honoring Brian’s wishes, no services will be held. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.