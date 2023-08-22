Bernadine “Bernie” T. Schmidt, 82

It is with great sadness and loving affection that we announce the passing of our Mother, Bernadine “Bernie” Theresa Schmidt, age 89, on Friday, August 18, 2023, at Sacred Heart Care Center, surrounded by her family.

Bernadine was born June 25, 1934, in Adams, MN, the daughter of Anna and Anthony Braun. She graduated from Adams High School in 1952, lettering in the Glee Club. In 1953, while waitressing at a local restaurant, Bernie met the love of her life, Peter C Schmidt. Peter proposed to her in the middle of the Austin Athletic Field, and they were later married June 27, 1953, at Sacred Heart Church in Adams. They would spend the next 61 years of their lives together.

Email newsletter signup

Bernie gave birth to five children, Peter, Timothy, William, Paul, and Beth. In the early years of their marriage, they moved to different towns including Eyota, MN, Mankato, MN, and Ironwood, MI as Peter taught school and finished his master’s degree. They finally settled in Austin, MN in 1965, when Peter accepted a teaching job at Pacelli High School. Many hours were spent supporting her husband’s ambitious teaching and coaching career.

After all of her children were in school, Bernie worked at different jobs including as a waitress at the Terp Ballroom, a Home Health Aid for Mower County, a Deli Manager for Eldon’s IGA, and a cook for St. Augustine’s Catholic School, The Austin Country Club, and Grinder’s Deli. She finished out her last 10 years before retiring from working as a receptionist and Pink Lady at Sacred Heart Care Center. Bernie spent the last 9 years of her retired life living at St. Mark’s Apartments, leaving behind many great friends.

Bernie loved to cook, crochet, paint, and read. She had a green thumb for every flower she touched and loved feeding the birds. She enjoyed taking long drives in the country and singing with her group, “The Young Oldies.” She was an active member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and the Catholic Women’s Units, volunteering much of her extra time to church functions and supplying many freshly baked cakes for church events. She was an avid Wisconsin Badger fan and watched many hours of sports alongside her husband. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren, and great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. They were the love of her life!

Bernie was known by many as “Ma” and will be remembered for her quiet strength, loving spirit, and caring kindness. She was a very special mom, grandma, great grandmother, aunt, and friend. She will be forever missed.

Survivors include her five children, Peter A (Chun Ok) Schmidt, Las Vegas NV, Timothy (Judy Taylor) Schmidt, Austin MN, William (Patty) Schmidt, Scottsdale, AZ, Paul Schmidt, Austin, MN, and Beth (Daniel) Trom, Blooming Prairie, MN; and grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings, and their spouses.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Austin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Augustine Catholic Church, Sacred Heart Care Center, or Mayo Clinic Hospice. Services are prearranged and performed by Mayer-Hoff Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mayerfh.com.