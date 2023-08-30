Barry L. Duellman, 76, Wabasha, Minnesota (Formally of Winona and Austin, Minnesota) passed away August 28, 2023, at Gunderson St. Elizabeth Health.

Barry was born April 15, 1947, to Clarence & Berneniece Duellman at Hamilton Air Force Base in Marin County, California. Barry’s family moved frequently as his father was a Colonel in the Air Force. Upon his retirement, the family settled in Winona, Minnesota. Barry graduated from Winona High School in 1965. Barry attended Winona State University. In 1967, Barry was drafted into the US Army serving a year in the Vietnam War. Barry was honorably discharged in 1969. He was united in marriage to Theresa (Terry) Jensen on July 13th, 1974. Barry and his brother Richard owned and operated J&K (Jones & Kroeger) office products with locations in Winona, Austin and Worthington. Barry retired in 2010. While living in Austin, Barry was active in the community. He served as President of the Chamber of Commerce and President of the Noon Lions Club. He served on many downtown committees. Barry was a long-time member of St. Olaf Church, the Elks Club, the VFW, American Legion and the Austin Country Club. Barry enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in Wabasha. He loved boating on the Mississippi River and in Fort Myers, Florida. Barry liked road trips, beach vacations and fishing trips. In his younger years, Barry was a frequent bowler and duck hunter. Barry loved to tell or hear a good story and enjoyed a good laugh.

Barry is survived by his wife of 49 years, Theresa Duellman; son, Tim Duellman; sisters-in-law, Janaan Duellman, Vicki (Paul) Rader; brother-in-law, Paul (Heidi) Jensen; nieces & nephews, Scott (Laural) Duellman, Greg (Zendyn) Duellman, Molly (fiancé, Ross) Rader, Lindsey (Craig) Miller, Grace Jensen, Samuel Jensen, Benjamin Jensen.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Richard Duellman.

A celebration of life will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the Historic Hormel Home in Austin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Eagle Center.

Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha, MN. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.abbottfh.com.