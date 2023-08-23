AV/04 PONTIAC Published 4:09 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

2004 PONTIAC GRAND PRIX BURGANDY IN COLOR

VIN# 2G2WP522041113284

IOWA PLATE# NAF635

The above-described vehicles are considered abandoned in Mower County Minnesota. The described vehicles have been reported to the Mower County Sheriff’s Department and has been in possession of Pulver Motor Service for more than forty-five (45) days. The owners and lienholders of described vehicles are hereby notified pursuant to Minnesota Statute 168B, and if no person entitled to the possession of the described vehicles files claim on them with in forty-five days the described vehicles are eligible to be sold to the highest bidder or sold for salvage (Junk Vehicle) under Minnesota Statute 168B. This is the FINAL REQUEST to notify. The registered owners that can provide documentation proving ownership can call Pulver Towing at 507-828-5720 to file claim and pay the charges.

Right to Claim not for sale. If you are the registered owner, please contact us.

Email newsletter signup

Austin Daily Herald:

Aug. 23, 2023

AV/04 PONTIAC