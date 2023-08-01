Austin Utilities announces company advancement Published 5:58 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Austin Utilities has announced the advancement of Michelle Orozco to Customer Service supervisor.

“Congratulations to Michelle on her advancement,” said AU General Manager Mark Nibaur. “We look forward to her leadership.”

Orozco began her Austin Utilities’ career in August 2016 as customer service representative. She was promoted to customer account representative in May 2021.

Email newsletter signup

During her career at Austin Utilities, Michelle has been involved with enhancing digital customer communications, participating in current advanced meter infrastructure projects, and electric and natural gas rate analyses. She is also a member of the marketing committee at Austin Utilities.