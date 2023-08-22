AHS hires a new girls hockey coach Published 1:20 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Austin Public Schools is pleased to announce that Sultanna Akkerman will lead the Austin High School girls hockey program this 2023-24 season.

Akkerman was a Rochester Century graduate where she also was a member of the girls hockey program. Most recently she has been coaching for Austin Youth Hockey and was a volunteer coach for Austin High School during the 2022-23 season.

“I am excited to be coaching at this level in Austin,” Akkerman said. “Thank you for the opportunity to lead our girl’s hockey program and I look forward to being a part of the teams’ future success on and off the ice!”

Email newsletter signup

Akkerman is currently employed with Hormel Foods as a Sales Solution specialist.

“Austin Activities is happy to have Coach Akkerman on board,” said Activities Director Katie Carter. “This transition will blend nicely as the girl’s hockey program has a good mix of upperclassmen and some younger talent on our team this year. Slowly but surely we are hopeful that our numbers will increase and we will be able to rebuild our program moving forward.”

Akkerman replaces Kendra Maxfield and Corey Squire who co-led the Packers last season.