Adams takes first in USRA Stock Cars at Chateau Published 9:32 am Monday, August 21, 2023

By Matthew Grage

Chateau Speedway fans and drivers have been patiently waiting to get some racing in at The Track that’s been thrilling fans since 1956 and on Friday Night that patience finally paid off.

Highlighting the night was a pair of caution free feature events. Skjeveland Sanitation USRA Stock Cars went caution free with Blake Adams of McIntire, Iowa taking home top honors as he out ran Darin Toot of Albert Lea for the win and an extra $100 from Borderline Pest Control.

Manke’s Outdoor Equipment Chateau Hornets ran caution free with three different drivers swapping the lead during the race. Mike Chadderdon of Faribault ended up taking the win over early leader Bailey Wolff of Janesville.

The Track’s new class this year, Power 96 USRA Hobby Stocks, were led in their first night out by Brady Krohnberg who scored wins in his heat as well as the feature. After starting near the front in his heat he had to work from row five in the feature to get the win.

Kevin Johnson of Adams out dueled Scott Demmer of Ellendale for top honors in the Double M Transport USRA B Mods. Demmer led the first couple laps before Johnson took over the lead on lap five and led the rest of the way.

It was a battle of brothers in the Hanson Tire WISSOTA Midwest Modified Feature as Kadden Kath of Ellendale held off Kobie Kath of Owatonna for top honors.

Joe Ludeman of Grand Meadow held off constant pressure from Steve Wetzstein of West Concord to claim the French’s Repair USRA A Mod feature as he led flag to flag for the win.

Action will pick up again next Friday Night at Chateau Speedway with the first green flag scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Double M Transport USRA B Modifieds

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Kevin Johnson; 2. Scott Demmer; 3. Zach Elward; 4. Michael Johnson; 5. Colton Weige

Manke’s Outdoor Equipment Chateau Hornets

A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. Mike Chadderdon; 2. Bailey Wolff; 3. Daniel Knish; 4. Brian Adams; 5. David Balik

Skjeveland Sanitation USRA Stock Cars

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Blake Adams; 2. Darin Toot; 3. Chris Adams; 4. Jason Newkirk; 5. Travis Shipman

French’s Repair USRA A Modifieds

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. Joe Ludemann; 2. Steve Wetzstein; 3. Darwin Karau; 4. Ryan Wetzstein; 5. Jacob Stark

Hansen Tire Wissota Midwest Modifieds

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Kadden Kath; 2. Kobie Kath; 3. Jeremy Misgen; 4. Tommy Myer; 5. Jayme Hiller

Power 96 USRA Hobby Stocks

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Brady Krohnberg; 2. Michael Wick; 3. Greg Lammers; 4. Jack Paulson; 5. Raey Hastings IV