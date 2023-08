Austin girls tennis drop matches to Owatonna, Faribault Published 2:18 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

The Austin girls tennis team dropped a pair of matches in Owatonna as it lost to Faribault 6-1 and fell to the Huskies 7-0 Thursday.

Gracie Schmitt, who is now 4-1 at No. 1 singles, scored the lone win for the Packers (1-4 overall).

Faribault 6, Austin 1

Singles

No. 1 Gracie Schmitt (A) def. Stacie Petricka, Faribault Co-Op (F) 6-1, 6-2

No. 2 Lindsay Rauenhorst (F) def. Seanna Kubas (A) 6-2, 6-3

No. 3 Leah Nowaczewski (F) def. Yazmine Huerta (A) 6-1, 6-3

No. 4 Beata Christianson (F) def. Sophia Meyer (A) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1 Hailey Reuvers/Grace Brazil (F) def. Ella Nack/Isabelle Owens (A) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 Anika Sterling/Whitney Huberty (F) def. Payton Nelson/Claudia Slinden (A) 6-2, 6-4

No. 3 Brianna Velazquez-Sanchez/Hannah Shepherd (F) def. Kayla Ball/Gisele Hinks (A) 6-2, 6-4

Owatonna 7, Austin 0

Singles

No. 1 Emma Herzog (O) def. Gracie Schmitt (A) 6-3, 6-2

No. 2 Ellery Blacker (O) def. Seanna Kubas (A) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 Genevieve Froman (O) def. Yazmine Huerta (A) 6-4, 6-1

No. 4 Patty Jo Procopio (O) def. Sophia Meyer (A) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Lauren Nelson/Hannah Nelson (O) def. Isabelle Owens/Ella Nack (A) 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 Harper Shives/Jena Hanson (O) def. Payton Nelson/Claudia Slinden (A) 6-2, 6-2

No. 3 Haley McNett/Greta Veldman (O) def. Gisele Hinks/Kayla Ball (A) 6-0, 6-0