STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MOWER

IN DISTRICT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Case Type: Condemnation

Court File No.: 50-CV-23-1341

State of Minnesota,

by its Commissioner

of Transportation, Petitioner

vs.

Lisa Krapf, Laura Guttormson, John Guttormson, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC, Mower County, David Stansfield, Amanda Knutson, Anna M Wilder, Landmark Credit Union, Unknown heirs of Cheryl S. Thompson, deceased, David D. McHan, Michael Thompson, Brian W. Hovey, Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, also all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest or lien in the real estate described in the Petition herein,

Respondents.

IN THE MATTER

OF THE CONDEMNATION

OF CERTAIN LANDS

FOR TRUNK HIGHWAY

PURPOSES

PETITION

To the District Court above named the State of Minnesota brings this Petition and respectfully states and alleges:

I.

That Trunk Highway Legislative Route numbered 81, which has been renumbered 56, and which has been located according to law and passes over the lands herein described.

That it is duly covered by Center Line Order numbered 12670, Width Order numbered 99821, and Temporary Easement Order numbered 99822.

II.

That the Commissioner of Transportation deems it necessary that the State of Minnesota for trunk highway purposes obtain the lands herein described in fee simple absolute, together with the following rights:

To acquire all trees, shrubs, grass and herbage within the right of way herein to be taken, and to keep and have the exclusive control of the same, and to acquire a temporary easement in those cases which are herein particularly mentioned.

It is the intention of the above-named Petitioner to move the court for an order authorizing the Court Administrator to accept and deposit payments, in an interest-bearing account, from the Petitioner to the court pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 117.042.

Further, it is the intention of the above-named Petitioner to move the court for an order transferring title and possession of the parcels herein described, prior to the filing of an award by the court appointed commissioners, pursuant to Minn. Stat. §117.042.

The Petitioner reserves its right to recover costs of clean up and testing and all other damages arising from the presence of pollutants, contaminants, or hazardous materials on the property described herein, from all potential responsible parties, including respondents herein where appropriate, in a separate legal action to the extent permitted by law.

III.

That the following described lands in these proceedings taken are situated in Mower County, Minnesota; that the names of all persons appearing of record or known to your Petitioner to be the owners of said lands or interested therein, including all whom your Petitioner has been able by investigation and inquiry to discover, together with the nature of the ownership of each, as nearly as can be ascertained, are as follows:

FEE ACQUISITION

Parcel 44 C.S. 5005

(56=81) 901

S.P. 5005-68RW

That part of Tract A described below:

Tract A. That part of Lot 9, Lewis Addition to Leroy, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder in and for Mower County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at the East Corner of said Lot; thence Northwesterly on the Northeast line of said lot a distance of 30 feet; thence southwesterly a distance of 247.5 feet, more or less, at a right angle to the Southwest line of said Lot; thence southeasterly on the Southwest line 30 feet to the South Corner of said Lot; thence northeasterly along the Southeast line a distance of 247.5 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning and there terminating;

Tract B. That part of Lot 8, Lewis Addition to Leroy, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder in and for Mower County, Minnesota, described as follows: Beginning at the midpoint of the Northeast line of said Lot; thence southwesterly to the midpoint of the Southwest line of said Lot; thence Northwesterly along the Southwest line of said Lot to the West corner of said Lot; thence Northeasterly along the Northwest line to the North corner of said Lot; thence southeasterly along the Northeast line to the point of beginning;

which lies northeasterly of a line run parallel with and distant 25 feet southwesterly of the northeasterly line of Tract A hereinbefore described, and northwesterly of a line run parallel with and distant 20 feet northwesterly of the southeasterly line of said Tract A;

also a right to use the following described strips for highway purposes, which right shall cease on December 1, 2025, or on such earlier date upon which the Commissioner of Transportation determines that it is no longer needed for highway purposes:

A strip being the northwesterly 13 feet of the northeasterly 127 feet of Tract A hereinbefore described, adjoining, southwesterly and southeasterly of the above described strip;

A strip being the northeasterly 20 feet of Tract B hereinbefore described.

Names of parties interested in the above-described land and nature of interest:

Laura Guttormson

John Guttormson:

Fee

Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Prosperity Home

Mortgage, LLC:

Mortgage

County of Mower:

Taxes

Parcel 54 C.S. 5005

(56=81) 901

S.P. 5005-68RW

The right to use the northeasterly 20 feet of Tract A described below for highway purposes, which right shall cease on December 1, 2025, or on such earlier date upon which the Commissioner of Transportation determines by formal order that it is no longer needed for highway purposes:

Tract A. Lot 5, except the East 75 feet thereof; and the East 15 feet of Lot 6, in Lewis Addition to Leroy, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder in and for Mower County, Minnesota.

Names of parties interested in the above-described land and nature of interest:

David Stansfield

Amanda Knutson

Contract for Deed

Anna M Wilder

Fee

Landmark Credit Union

Judgment

County of Mower

Taxes

Parcel 86 C.S. 5005

(56=81) 903

S.P. 5005-68RW

The right to use the southwesterly 10 feet of Tract A described below for highway purposes, which right shall cease on December 1, 2025, or on such earlier date upon which the Commissioner of Transportation determines by formal order that it is no longer needed for highway purposes:

Tract A. The East Half of Lot 11, and the West 15 feet of Lot 12, all in Block 14, LeRoy Station, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder in and for Mower County, Minnesota.

Names of parties interested in the above-described land and nature of interest:

Lisa Krapf

Fee

County of Mower

Taxes

Parcel 93 C.S. 5005

(56=81) 903

S.P. 5005-68RW

The right to use the northeasterly 10 feet of Tract A described below for highway purposes, which right shall cease on December 1, 2025, or on such earlier date upon which the Commissioner of Transportation determines by formal order that it is no longer needed for highway purposes:

Tract A. Lot 5, Block 17, LeRoy Station, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder in and for Mower County, Minnesota.

Names of parties interested in the above-described land and nature of interest:

Unknown heirs of Cheryl S. Thompson, deceased

Fee

David D. McHan

Claimant of Fee

Michael Thompson

Claimant of Fee

Brian W. Hovey

Claimant of Fee

Mortgage Electronic

Registration Systems, Inc.

Mortgage

Fairway Independent

Mortgage Corporation

Mortgage

Minnesota Housing

Finance Agency

Mortgage

County of Mower

Taxes

WHEREFORE, Your Petitioner prays that commissioners be appointed to appraise the damages

which may be occasioned by such taking, and that such proceedings may be had herein as are provided by law.

Dated: July 6, 2023

KEITH ELLISON

Attorney General

State of Minnesota

s/Andrew D. Gross

ANDREW D. GROSS

Assistant Attorney General

Atty. Reg. No. 0395389

445 Minnesota Street,

Suite 1400

St. Paul, MN 55101-2134

(651) 757-1039 (Voice)

(651) 297-4077 (Fax)

andrew.gross@ag.state.mn.us

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

100929

MINN. STAT. § 549.211

ACKNOWLEDGMENT

The party or parties on whose behalf the attached document is served acknowledge through their undersigned counsel that sanctions may be imposed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 549.211.

Dated: July 6, 2023

KEITH ELLISON

Attorney General

State of Minnesota

s/Andrew D. Gross

ANDREW D. GROSS

Assistant Attorney General

Atty. Reg. No. 0395389

445 Minnesota Street,

Suite 1400

St. Paul, MN 55101-2134

(651) 757-1039 (Voice)

(651) 297-4077 (Fax)

andrew.gross@ag.state.mn.us

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

Austin Daily Herald:

July 29, Aug. 5 and 12, 2023

50-CV-23-1341