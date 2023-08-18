$260 tax rebate deposits catching some Minnesotans by surprise Published 5:16 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

By MPR STAFF

On internet search engines, “Why did I get a deposit” from the state of Minnesota has cropped up frequently. Calls to the Department of Revenue are also up, with people making sure their payment is legitimate and others asking when their money will arrive.

Minnesota’s $260 per person tax rebate — $520 for couples and up to $1,300 that includes dependents in a household — has sparked plenty of curiosity.

Email newsletter signup

The direct deposit phase has wrapped up for eligible taxpayers who have electronic interactions with Minnesota’s tax agency. As of Thursday evening, a Revenue Department spokesperson said the state completed its end of the transfers; there could be a lag for people to see the money depending on their financial institution.

For people who usually get tax refunds by mail, the paper checks start their transit on Friday. Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart said this week that about 950,000 paper checks will be issued.

“Now that process will not be quite as quick as you can imagine for sending out direct payments,” Marquart said. “But we hope to get that out within a couple of weeks.”

He said people should see checks in their mailboxes between now and early September. Taxpayers who had expected to get a direct deposit but didn’t might get a paper check if there was a glitch or some other problem with an electronic transfer.

The department advises people to hold off for now in asking about a possible payment that hasn’t arrived.

“If you think you are eligible for the rebate but did not receive it by October, review the eligibility requirements on this page. If you’re eligible for a payment, a customer representative can look into your situation,” the agency said in instructions posted to its webpage.

People with questions about a rebate status can email mntaxrebate@submittable.com or call 651-565-6595.

Rebates were reserved for married filers with an adjusted gross income below $150,000 in 2021 or single filers beneath $75,000. Earnings even one dollar above the thresholds are disqualifying.

The $260 amount is multiplied by the number of recipients in a household, with married filers and up to three dependents earning the maximum.

Taxpayers who died after Jan. 1, 2023 still qualify, and people who live in the state part of the year are due a proportional amount.