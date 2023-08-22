22st annual Blooming Prairie Cancer Auction Weekend set for September Published 5:00 pm Wednesday, August 2, 2023

The Blooming Prairie community is kicking it into full force to celebrate the 22st annual two-day Live Auction on Sept. 8-9.

It is a big month with lots of activities going on leading up to the Live Auction.

The Field of Flags is going up again Sunday, Aug. 27, and they will be up for two weeks. You can contact any Cancer Group member to fly a flag to honor or memorialize a loved one. This year, the Group is encouraging citizens to decorate their houses and yards in pink as well.

Special T Shirts have been printed and can be purchased directly on bpcanergroup2022.itemorder.com.

The auction itself is shaping up to be incredible with many unique items. A two-night houseboat rental, a seven-night stay in a Tampa Bay, Florida VRBO and a blackstone grill are just a few of the many great items that will be auctioned those nights.

Add to the all the amazing baked goods and even a Wheelbarrow of Joy and it is sure to be a fun couple of days

“This is such a fun and meaningful event for all of us in Blooming Prairie and the surrounding communities,” said Cheri Krejci, treasurer of the BP Cancer Group. “Cancer has affected us all in some way, and this is just a great opportunity to do what we can to help fight it.”