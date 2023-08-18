18-year-old gets 10 yrs probation for sexual relationship with 14-year-old Published 5:53 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

An 18-year-old was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct involving a 14-year-old girl and has been sentenced to long term probation.

Leonardo Antonio Nieto Vazquez, Austin, was sentenced Thursday in Mower County District Court to 10 years supervised probation for felony third degree criminal sexual conduct penetration. Two other charges, including another felony charge of third degree criminal sexual conduct-penetration and felony soliciting a child through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct were dismissed.

Aside from the probation, Vazquez was also fined $1,000 and must serve 30 days in jail, but was given credit for 17 days served.

Vazquez was arrested in late April, just days after an officer was dispatched to a report of criminal sexual conduct. The officer met with the mother of the teen on April 24, who said that the girl was in a relationship with Vazquez, and the victim later told police that she and Vazquez had sexual intercourse.

The mother told police that the two had been dating for approximately two weeks and that she had only recently learned Vazquez’s true age.

A detective later reviewed text messages from the teen’s phone and found conversations that contained explicit messages that were sexual in nature.

He also observed messages calling for the girl to lie about Vazquez’s age, including one message that told the teen to tell her parents he was 16.

When questioned by the detective, Vazquez initially denied sleeping with the girl, but then admitted to sneaking in through her window and having intercourse.

He also admitted to engaging in conversations of sexual contact via text messaging and Instagram, and stated that he knew she was 14 and that the girl knew he was 18.