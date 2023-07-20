Vikings rookie WR Jordan Addison cited for 140 mph driving in 55 zone by state patrol Published 5:29 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Jordan Addison was cited early Thursday for speeding and reckless driving, after a state trooper clocked him at 140 mph in his sports car in a 55 mph zone.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Addison was pulled over without resistance in a Lamborghini Urus at 3:07 a.m. by a trooper who was also traveling eastbound on Interstate Hwy. 94 in St. Paul about a mile outside of downtown. The 21-year-old Addison was the only person involved, according to the state patrol report. An investigation into the incident was ongoing.

The Vikings said they were aware of the situation and “gathering additional information.” Rookies are scheduled to report Sunday for training camp.

Addison was selected out of USC with the 23rd overall pick in the NFL draft, following the cost-cutting move to release veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen. Addison was the fourth consecutive wide receiver taken after none went in the first 19 slots, following Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Ngjiba (Seattle), TCU’s Quentin Johnston (Los Angeles Chargers) and Boston College’s Zay Flowers (Baltimore).

The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner for the nation’s top wide receiver at Pittsburgh, Addison transferred to USC for his final college season. He had 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022 for the Trojans. In two years with the Panthers, Addison had 2,259 receiving yards.

Addison took part in rookie minicamp with the Vikings but was just an observer for most of the on-field offseason practices in May and June because of an undisclosed injury.

Behind superstar Justin Jefferson, the Vikings have moved fourth-year wide receiver K.J. Osborn into a more prominent role even with the addition of Addison.

Osborn made headlines in a more redeeming highway incident earlier this year, when he and three other people helped rescue a man from a burning car that had just crashed in Austin, Texas.