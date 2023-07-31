Todd A. Decker, 60

Todd Anthony Decker, age 60, of Waltham, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, surrounded by family at his home. Todd was born on August 18, 1962, in Austin, Minnesota to Ferris and Patricia (Kading) Decker. He graduated from Blooming Prairie High School. Following graduation, he went to work milking cows with his dad. On August 5, 1989, Todd married Tiffany Ann McDonald. The couple raised four sons on the same farm Todd grew up on. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time outside and caring for his cows. You could catch Todd dancing and listening to music, or watching The Price is Right and nature shows. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. Todd will be deeply missed.

Todd is survived by his wife, Tiffany; four sons, Tadd (Megan) Decker of rural Waltham, Thomas (Samantha) Decker of Blooming Prairie, Timothy Decker of Byron, and Theodore Decker of Austin; grandchildren, Emma, Claire, and Sterling Decker; siblings, Mitch (Julie) Klempf, Mark “Fred” Decker, Diane (Dan) Bergstrom, and Allison (Ben) Bergstrom; six nieces; seven nephews; eight great-nieces; and five great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ferris and Patricia; and his grandparents.

A celebration of Todd’s life will be held from 4:00-5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie. Following the celebration will be the burial at Waltham Cemetery and a reception at the Blooming Prairie Serviceman’s Club. Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.