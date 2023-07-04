The 2023 All-Herald Baseball Team Published 6:00 pm Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Hunter VaDeer, pitcher,

Lyle-Pacelli

The sophomore had hitters swinging late and off-balanced throughout much of the season as he struck out 115 hitters, while allowing just 20 hits in 49 innings of work. VaDeer, who was 9-1 overall, walked 39 and he had an ERA of 1.43. VaDeer hit .449 at the plate with two homers, eight doubles, four triples and 29 RBIs.

Email newsletter signup

Travis Kirtz, first base, Southland

The junior hit .354 with 21 RBIs while striking out just twice all season. As a pitcher, he was 7-0 with a 2.89 ERA, while striking out 51 in 38 and two-thirds of an inning.

Tyson Stevens, second base, Southland

The sophomore hit .300 with one home run, two doubles, three triples and 14 RBIs.

Mac Nelson, shortstop,

Lyle-Pacelli

The senior was a defensive stalwart throughout the Athletics’ historic run to a second place finish in Class A. Nelson hit .292 at the plate to go with five doubles, two triples, two homers and 27 RBIs. As a pitcher, Nelson maintained an ERA of 2.55.

Gavin Nelsen, third base,

Southland

The junior, who played shortstop for the Rebels, hit .308 and he had an on-base percentage of .537.

Jack Bruggeman, catcher, Lyle-Pacelli

The junior hit .346 with 19 RBIs for the Rebels.

Aidan Nelson, outfield

The junior hit .430 with nine extra base hits and 22 RBIs.

Jake Truckenmiller, outfield, Lyle-Pacelli

The senior hit .260 with five doubles, two triples and 18 RBIs. As a pitcher, Truckenmiller was 3-0 with two saves and he maintained an ERA of 1.00, while striking out 30 in 28 innings, while allowing 18 hits and 10 walks.

Isaac Nelsen, outfield,

Lyle-Pacelli

The junior hit .333 with five doubles, a triple and 23 RBIs. Nelsen was also a highly effective pitcher as he went 8-0 with two saves. He struck out 67 in 50 2/3 innings, while holding an ERA of 0.26. Nelsen struck out 67, while allowing 26 hits and 22 walks.

HONORABLE MENTION

Nick Robertson, third base, Austin

Robertson hit .254 at the plate with one homer, three triples, nine doubles and 20 RBIs. On the mound, the senior went 3-6 with an ERA of 3.05. Robertson struck out 36, while allowing 22 hits and 18 walks.

Dakota Retterath, catcher,

Austin

The junior hit .357 with nine doubles, one triple and 12 RBIs.

Peyton Ransom, shortstop,

Austin

The junior hit .292 with two doubles and nine RBIs.

Brayden Bishop, utility, Austin

The senior hit .259 with eight doubles, one triple, one home run and 13 RBIs. As a pitcher, Bishop was 2-1 with an ERA of 4.958.

Isaac Osgood, outfield, Austin

The junior hit .304 with one double and eight RBIs.

Isaac Stromlund, outfield, Austin

The senior hit .246 with two doubles, one triple and 11 RBIs.

Dane Schara, outfielder,

Lyle-Pacelli

The junior hit .235 with two doubles and 16 RBIs.

Logyn Brooks, catcher,

Lyle-Pacelli

The sophomore caught fire during L-P’s playoff run and he finished the year with a batting average of .292 with three doubles and 14 RBIs.

Jesse Cardenas, second base, Blooming Prairie

The senior hit .311 with two doubles, 14 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. Cardenas only struck out twice through the entire season.

Landon Meyer, first base, Lyle-Pacelli

The sophomore hit .342 with four doubles and 22 RBIs.

Riley Jax, pitcher, Southland

The junior went 6-1 with an ERA of 1.44, while striking out 80 in 53 and one-thirds innings.

Cartsten Ingavlson, catcher, Blooming Prairie

The freshman hit .304 with two doubles and seven RBIs, while stealing 11 bases.

Alex Lea, shortstop,

Blooming Prairie

The sophomore hit .310 with two doubles, three triples and eight RBIs, while stealing 11 bases.

Ethan Pack, pitcher, Hayfield

The senior was 5-1 on the mound and he hit .313 with six extra base hits and 16 RBIs.