Summerset Theatre will perform ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’ Published 6:47 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Summerset Theatre will open “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Play, on Friday, July 28 as part of its 55th Season.

The play by Simon Stephens is based on the mystery novel of the same name by British writer Mark Haddon.

Fifteen-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain. He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers.

Now it is seven minutes after midnight, and Christopher stands beside his neighbor’s dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork.

Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, so he carefully records each fact of the crime. His detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.

“I am very excited to bring this amazing story, which is actually told as a play within a play, to the Summerset stage. The play features a main character who is on the Autism spectrum,” said Randal J. Forster, the director of the show.

This show is a natural fit for Austin and specifically supports the Autism Friendly Austin initiative set forth by the Hormel Historic Home educational mission.

Autism Friendly Austin promotes the understanding of Autism and provides support for those with Autism through engaging, training, and educating the entire community.

“We strive to make the entire community of Austin aware of how those on the Autism spectrum can be included by working to build awareness and acceptance,” said Beth Tobak, Community Autism Resource Specialist at the Hormel Historic Home. “This play is going to do just that. The Autism community will have a character up on stage that they can relate to. It will help them to feel seen and heard. It’s very exciting and we are grateful to Summerset Theatre for bringing this opportunity to our families and to our community.”

To learn more about Autism Friendly Austin, visit: www.hormelhistorichome.org/autism-programming

A note to the audience that this play contains adult language, mature situations, and depictions of stage violence. This play may not be suitable for younger children.

Season Sponsors for 2023 include the following partners: The Hormel Foundation, the Austin Area Foundation, IBI Data, and funds from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC). Summerset Season 55 is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time Up-Close”

Dates: July 28, 29 & Aug. 4, 5 at 7 p.m.; July 30 and Aug. 6 at 2:00pm

Frank W. Bridges Theatre, Riverland Community College

$20 Adults/$12 Students

For more information & tickets, visit: http://www.summersettheatre.org

Cast & Creative Team:

Christopher: Boone Caden Strampe

Siobhan: Kim Potter

Ed Boone: Lucas Johnson

Judy Boone: Angela Donovan

Ensemble: Kim Zerke

Ensemble: Zach Farr

Ensemble: Celeste Rose

Ensemble: Jon Cochran

Ensemble: Ciel Rogers

Ensemble: Juni Jae

Ensembl: Val Johnson

Director/Designer: Randal J. Forster

Technical Director: John Deyo

Stage Manager: Zach Farr

Costume Design: Madlain Vander