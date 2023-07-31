Stewartville woman killed, Hayfield man injured in Saturday crash

Published 9:14 am Monday, July 31, 2023

By Daily Herald

A Stewartville woman was killed and a Hayfield man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning near Stewartville.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred at around 9:47 a.m. on Saturday on Highway 30.

Sharon Kay Evenson, 64, of Stewartville was traveling northbound on a driveway onto Highway 30 in a 2004 Oldsmobile Alero and Karl David Stasko, 25, Hayfield, was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 in a 2015 Chrysler 200 when the two vehicles collided.

Evenson was pronounced dead at the scene. Stasko suffered non-life threatening injuries and was not transported to the hospital.

The Olmsted Sheriff’s Department, Stewartville Fire and Rescue and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded.

