Sterling presents over $73K to Alzheimer’s Association Published 5:39 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

For another year, Sterling Pharmacy is donating to the Alzheimer’s Association, this time for over $73,000.

Thirteen pharmacies in Minnesota and Iowa, along with those at Astrup Companies including Sterling Specialty Pharmacy, Sterling Long Term Care Pharmacy, Smart-Fill, IPBG and Stone Arch LTC recently wrapped up the month-long fundraiser.

A presentation was made Tuesday at Sterling Specialty Pharmacy in Mendota Heights.

The drive raised $36,716.02 and through a match donation from the Astrup Family Foundation, that total was raised to $73,432.04.

The annual fundraiser, now having completed its eighth year, has raised nearly $300,000 to date. The drive included silent auctions, cookouts, bake sales and more to meet the goal. This year that goal was to raise and match $35,000.

This year’s total is up from last year’s donation, which came to $72,961. It was also the company’s 70th anniversary.

The campaign was created to honor Astrup’s founder, Leonard Astrup, who battled Alzheimer’s and eventually died in 2014.