Spring Park exhibit To open at museum July 18 Published 5:36 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

OSAGE, Iowa — A new exhibit paying tribute to the original owners of Spring Park will open at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, at the Mitchell County Historical Society Museum at the Cedar River Complex in Osage.

“Silk Stockings at Spring Park: A Look at the Tent City in the 1890s” celebrates the early days of the park when it was owned privately by the wealthier families — the “silk stockings” — of Osage. The term was used during the era to describe the elite, or those who were able to purchase more expensive items, such as silk stockings.

The exhibit relies heavily on photographs, several of them hanging from the museum ceiling, which features people and activities at the park. The exhibit also looks ahead at some new additions at the park, located about a mile and a half west of Osage.

The open house will also offer refreshments. There is no charge.

The museum, an arm of the Mitchell County Historical Society, regularly offers new exhibits highlighting different aspects of Mitchell County history.

Recent exhibits have featured “”Are We There Yet? Let’s Check the Maps” antique map exhibit, and “Print on the Prairie: The Early Newspapers of Mitchell County.”