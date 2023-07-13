Smoke from Canada will lead to air quality alert starting Friday morning into Saturday Published 2:56 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is making its presence known once again as it plunges parts of southeastern Minnesota, including the Austin area, into another air quality alert starting Friday morning.

The alert will go into effect at 8 a.m. and is expected to stretch through to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The cause is smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia that will move south across Minnesota following a cold front on Friday.

According to the National Weather Services, the air associated with the cold front will push smoke that is higher in the atmosphere down the surface.

Smoke is expected to clear later Saturday afternoon.

Weather wise, the NWS is predicting showers and thunderstorms possible before 11 p.m. tonight with showers likely between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. Showers and increasing clouds are possible after 1 a.m.

Friday is expected to be sunny and warm with a high near 85 and Saturday is also supposed to be sunny with a high of 83.