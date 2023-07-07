Say goodbye to key lime — the 2023 malt flavor of the Minnesota State Fair is cherry Published 7:22 am Friday, July 7, 2023

MPR News Staff

Dairy producers at the Minnesota State Fair say this year’s signature malt flavor will be “Cheers for Cherries.”

It was a tough race between the three options: cherry, “Cookie Time” and “Churro Your Way”

Midwest Dairy is a trade association for about 5,000 milk producers in the region, and runs the popular stand in the Dairy Building, right next to the Princess Kay butter sculptures.

“Cheers for Cherries truly embodies the essence of the dairy goodness and environmental friendliness Midwest Dairy farm families work to provide,” said Liz Stiras, marketing and communications manager for Midwest Dairy.

For years, the association has held an online voting contest to pick a one-time flavor to add to their menu. The latest edition available as malt or sundae will have cherries and a chocolate drizzle.

Last year’s flavor was “Key Lime Crumble.” The fair opens Aug. 24 and runs through Labor Day.