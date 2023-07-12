Ronald “Ron” Dean White, 72

RONALD “RON” DEAN WHITE, age 72 of Waseca, died on the morning of Monday, July 10, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

Ron was born in Austin, MN on December 14, 1950 to parents Maynard and Ruth (Sowden) White. He attended and graduated from school in Austin, MN. On December 3, 1971 he was married to Randee Diane Herr at the Methodist Church in Brownsdale, MN. Over the years Ron worked in Waseca at Bird’s Eye Foods, Corchran Inc, and E.F. Johnson (later Cinch). Following a short try at retirement, he went back to work at Gandy in Owatonna and the Napa in Waseca. Sitting still just never felt quite right to Ron. He enjoyed deer and pheasant hunting, riding motorcycles, tinkering with woodworking projects, working as a crew chief with his father on oval track racing teams, volunteering with the Waseca Police Reserves where he served as a past Captain, and brownies… wherever he could find them.

Ron is survived by his devoted wife of over 50 years, Randee of Waseca; three children, Allan (Kandi) White of Mankato, Marnee White of Waseca, and Zachary White of Waseca; five grandchildren, Alicia (Garrett) Thompson, Andrew LaMont, Sophie Farris, Kaleb Farris, and Kylee White; one great-granddaughter, Gretta Thompson; and one sister, Joann Shuck of Austin. He was preceded in death by his parents; and four siblings, Avis Wood, Bob White, Gloria White, and Gene White.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 17, 2023 at the Third Street Chapel of Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service in Waseca. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. dsofuneral.com