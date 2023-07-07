Rita Sheimo, 85

Rita Marie Sheimo, age 85, of Austin, Minnesota passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours on Saturday, July 1st, 2023 with her daughter Jodi by her side.

Rita was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 22, 1937 to Kenneth and Loretta (Blizek) Danielson from Jackson, Minnesota where she lived as a young child.

She moved to Waseca, Minnesota when she was in 5th grade. She went to Sacred Heart School where she enjoyed girls’ basketball, volleyball, and cheerleading. She was also in 4H and loved choir and glee club. After graduation, she started her job at 1st National Bank in Waseca.

In 1956, she married Glenn Schroeder and they moved to Faribault, Minnesota where they were blessed with four beautiful children. She worked at Security Bank in Faribault. In 1964, Glenn’s job took them to Austin, Minnesota. While living in Austin, Glenn and Rita were later divorced.

Rita worked several years at 1st National Bank, meeting her future husband, Ed Sheimo. They were married in 1982 and had 45 years together. They then moved to Sisseton, South Dakota and bought a motel. She worked for Lowell Lundstrom Ministries and was very active in Christian Women’s Club and learned to oil paint, which she loved.

In 1992, Rita and Ed sold the motel and moved back to Austin, Minnesota where she worked at Hormel for three years and retired. She enjoyed spending time with her wonderful family, traveling all over the world with Ed, Monday morning breakfasts with her very dear friends, Eileen’s get-togethers, sewing, NASCAR Fantasy Racing, and scratch off tickets.

Rita survived cancer for (18) years with God’s help, her great faith and love in Jesus and many prayers.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Sheimo; her parents, Kenneth and Loretta Danielson; and her brothers, Tom, Jerry and Wally.

Rita is survived by her children, Vicki and Bill Wright of Rochester, MN, Jodi and Todd Riste of St. Ansgar, IA, Randy and Beth Schroeder of Centennial, CO, and Julie Schroeder and Allen Anderson of Austin, MN; grandchildren: Jennifer (Steve) Moore, Kristin Ellis, Jim (Beth) Sorenson, Mandi (Brian) Robinson; great grandchildren: Keian Sorenson, Arianna and Gabe Ellis, Zoee and Ayden Sorenson, Julia Ollendieck; and a great-great grandson: Axell Sorenson; sister: Pat and Dick Wilker of Rochester, MN; along with many dear nieces and nephews; and step children: Paul Sheimo, Austin, MN, Larkie (Bob) Bracken, Austin, MN, Dan (Rose) Sheimo, Austin, MN and Dave Sheimo, Austin, MN.

A special thank you to Mayo Hospice for their compassion and care.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12th at Queen of Angels Catholic Church with Father Gregory Leif officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials are preferred to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.