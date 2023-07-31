Fairmont, MN

A Memorial Service for Randall B. Cress, 69, of Fairmont, MN, will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 7, 2023 at Grace Lutheran Church in Fairmont. Burial will be held at Lakeside Cemetery in Fairmont. Visitation will be held 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, August 7, 2023 at Grace Lutheran Church in Fairmont. Those wishing to view the service may do so on Grace Lutheran Church’s website: www.gracelutheranchurch.org. Randy passed away peacefully on July 28, 2023, at the Bay View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Red Wing, MN. Memorials are preferred to the Fairmont Fireworks, Grace Lutheran Church Stained Glass Window Fund or American Red Cross. The Lakeview Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Fairmont is assisting the family with arrangements.

Randall Bernard Cress was born on February 15, 1954 in Austin, MN. He grew up on a farm in Rose Creek, MN and lived with his parents, Henry and Lucille (Hangge) Cress and his three siblings, Cheryl, Dan and Tim. He attended Rose Creek High School where he played football and his four man won the 1973 Minnesota State Championship in the 880 yard relay. He graduated with the Class of 1973. He graduated from Albert Lea Vocational-Technical Institute in 1975. Randy’s sister, Cheryl (Sherry) and his father, Henry (Hank), both died in 1995.

Email newsletter signup

Randy married Carol Carlson Spielman on May 30, 1981. They have four sons, Matthew Spielman and Brian Spielman, Carol’s sons by a previous marriage, and Nicholas (Nick) Cress and Samuel (Sam) Cress. Carol and Randy celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary this year.

Randy worked for Johnny’s Plumbing and Heating, then was co-owner of Total Comfort Systems, and in 1999, Randy and Carol opened Cress Refrigeration, Inc. Carol, Nick and Sam continue to operate the business. Randy was injured in a serious motorcycle accident on July 30, 2006.

Randy was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, the Fairmont Eagles Club, the Okamanpedan Development Association, and Refrigeration Service Engineers Society. In April of 2006, Randy was elected president of UMRA, the Upper Midwest Regional Association of the Refrigeration Service Engineers Society. He was named Eagle of the year in 2005-2006. Randy enjoyed riding his motorcycle, being around kids, sitting in the sun, scuba diving and traveling, especially to Sturgis and Mexico. He always liked to keep busy and completely remodeled his family cabin.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Carol Cress of Fairmont, MN; sons, Matthew (Juli) Spielman of The Woodlands, TX, Brian (Rachel) Spielman of Farmington, MN, Nicholas (Nick) Cress of Fairmont, MN and Samuel (Sam) Cress of Fairmont, MN; grandchildren, Alex Spielman, Stella Spielman and Wyatt Spielman; brother, Tim Cress of Owatonna, MN; brothers and sisters-in-law, Sue Cress of Green Bay, WI, Jim Burmeister of Brownsdale, MN, Marlene (Rox Maas) Cooley of Pine City, MN, and Connie Erickson of Vacaville, CA; many nieces and nephews and their families and other extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Lucille Cress; parents-in-law, Marvin Carlson and Irene (Carlson) Heinrich and Hugh Heinrich; brother, Dan Cress; sister, Cheryl (Sherry) Burmeister; sister-in-law, Judy Carlson; and other extended family.

www.lakeviewfuneralhome.net