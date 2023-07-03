Ramona Kerling, 93

Ramona Kerling, age 93, passed from this life on June 30, 2023, at St. Mark’s Assisted Living in Austin, Minnesota. She was born on March 4, 1930, in Stewartville, Minnesota and lived in Minnesota all her life. Ramona was married to the love of her life, Leo, in 1949, and they were blessed to share each other’s love and friendship for 74 years. Together they built a loving home for their daughters, Pam, and Jane. Faith, family, and friends surrounded Ramona all the days of her life. Ramona was a charter member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Austin and rarely missed services. She worked for 22 years at Austin High School as a secretary and cashier. For over 60 years, Ramona enjoyed get-togethers with her special group of classmates who graduated together in 1948. Entertaining, music, baking and cooking, reading, and helping others were Ramona’s strengths and passions. Her God-given ability to be an amazing caregiver for her family members inspired her daughters to care for others. She was a remarkable woman who will be missed greatly by family and friends alike. We will forever count her presence in our lives as one of God’s greatest gifts.

Left to honor Ramona’s memory are her husband, Leo Kerling; her daughters, Pam (Tom) Boland and Jane (David Schenk) Kerling; her grandchildren, Tim (Caroline) Boland, Sara (Jordan) DeGree, Matt Perau, Scott (Tricia) Perau, and Alyssa Perau. Lighting up Ramona’s life were her ten special great-granchildren, Walker Boland Newt, Winter and Wolfe DeGree; Silas, Solvi, and Hazel Perau; and Mose, Sinjin, Idris, and Levon Boland. Also surviving is Ramona’s brother-in-law, Vern Kerling; and other loving relatives and friends. Ramona was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Hilda Hanson; her brothers, Norman (Bertha), Arleigh (Verlet), and Maynard (Carole) Hanson; sister, Betty (Richard) White; and many other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Austin, Minnesota. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church. Private family interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Ecumen Hospice, or Mower County Humane Society. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

When my time comes,

I want to be remembered,

not in a way that makes hearts ache,

but in a way that brings warmth and joy.

I want to be remembered

for the happy times we shared

and for the ways we showed

our love for one another.

I want to have the peace of knowing

that the ones I love will be happy and well,

that their hearts will be hopeful,

and their lives filled with experiences

that are rich and rewarding.

-Author Unknown