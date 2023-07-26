Ramona Ann Freese, 69

Ramona Ann Freese, age 69, of Austin, Minnesota passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. Ramona Ann Nelson was born on September 22, 1953 in the city of Austin, Minnesota to James and Anna (Gleason) Nelson. She attended Austin Public Schools, graduating from Austin High School in 1972. After graduation she attended Rochester School of Nursing where she earned her License Practical Nursing certification in 1973.

In 1974 Ramona and James Freese were united in marriage at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Austin. Ramona and James were married 9 years and blessed with 3 children.

Ramona worked as an LPN until the late 1980’s when she returned to Austin, Minnesota. She worked in a variety of customer service positions until her retirement. She made friends everywhere she went and really was the life of the party with all of her goofiness. She loved reading, playing bingo and cards with her friends at the Pickett Place.

Survivors include her children, Adam (Samantha) Freese of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, Beth Hastings (Matthew Kuiper) of Austin, Minnesota, Leslie (Michael) Kuiper of Austin, Minnesota; 7 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and one on the way; 2 brothers, William (Janet) Nelson of Minnesota, Leo Nelson of Washington; and 2 nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Anna Nelson and her nephew Christopher J (CJ) Nelson.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Grace Lutheran Church.