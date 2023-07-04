PULVER REZONE

Published 9:47 am Tuesday, July 4, 2023

By austinsubmitted

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF HEARING
ON REZONING
AUSTIN CITY PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Austin has received an application for rezoning of the property located at 1210 14th St NE. This requested action is to rezone the parcel from “B-2 Commercial” to “I-1 Light Industrial”.
Said petition of the requested rezoning will be heard at a regular meeting of the Austin City Planning Commission on Tuesday, July 11th, at 5:30 pm in Council Chambers of the Austin Municipal Building, 500 4th Avenue N.E., Austin, Minnesota, at which time and place all interested persons will be heard.
BY ORDER OF THE AUSTIN
CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

Holly Wallace
Planning and Zoning Administrator

Austin Daily Herald:
July 1, 2023
