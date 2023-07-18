Post 91 edged out in elimination loss in Winona Published 10:07 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

WINONA – It was too little, too late for the Austin Post 91 Legion baseball team as it fell short 2-1 in a District elimination game in Winona Monday night.

Sam Oelfke gave Austin a chance with a one-out infield single in the top of the seventh inning, but Isaac Nelsen and Bryce Fisher each struck out to end the game. Austin scattered five hits in the loss, and the team drew one walk.

Austin pitcher Nick Robertson allowed a second inning home run, but he recovered and tossed four straight scoreless innings to keep Post 91 close.

“Nick always shows up to play and today was more evident than ever,” Austin head coach Joe Ciola said. “He pitched very well and their pitcher did the same. We played this team for 15 innings and the total score was 2-2. We’re two very well matched teams. I told the guys how much I appreciated coaching them. They’re a great group of young men with great futures and I Iook forward to seeing them around.”

Austin put together its first offensive output in the top of the sixth when Dakota Retterath delivered a one-out RBI double to bring Post 91 within 2-1, but Jared Lillemon struck out and Dane Schara grounded out to end the threat.

Robertson allowed just one earned run in six innings of work.

“I was just trying to mix up my curveball in there. They were sitting on my fastball, so I had to go with the off speed a little more,” Robertson said. “Their pitchers were solid, but really I think we underperformed ultimately because we lost. The score shows only one run.”

While Robertson pitched well, it is tough for him to see things come to an end on the diamond.

“It’s bittersweet. I know there’s more to life than just baseball,” Robertson said. “I’m excited to go to Riverland in the fall, and I’m thinking about getting into a trade school.”

Austin beat Kasson 10-0 on Friday to open the postseason and it lost to Stewartville 9-6 on Sunday.

“It was a great season,” Ciola said. “We were right in the mix of a very competitive league, where everybody beat everybody.”

Austin 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 – 1 5 1

Winona 1 1 0 0 0 0 X – 2 5 1

Austin pitching: Nick Robertson , 5 H, 5 H, BB, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 1 HBP

Austin hitting: Peyton Retterath, 1-for-3; Nick Robertson, 1-for-3, R; Dakota Retterath, 1-for-3, RBI; Jared Lillemon, 0-for-3; Dane Schara, 1-for-3; Blake Cummings, 0-for-2; Sam Oelfke, 1-for-2, BB; Isaac Nelsen, 0-for-3; Bryce Fisher, 0-for-3; Ethan Anderson, 0-for-1