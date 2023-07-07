Our Opinion: Submit for Austin Expression Published 5:46 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

We are now accepting prose, poetry, prints, sculptures and other works for our annual Austin Expression edition of Austin Living Magazine, so if you have something to share, we would love to showcase it. Deadline for submissions is July 26, 2023. In addition to those submissions we also compose a trio of stories to help anchor the section, so if you know somebody with a unique art story we want to hear about it.

Please contact Eric Johnson, editor of Austin Living Magazine at eric.johnson@austindailyherald.com. Include information on the artist as well as contact information. Keep in mind, even if we don’t use them for the magazine it doesn’t mean we won’t do a story for the Austin Daily Herald down the line. We will be taking suggestions up until 5 p.m. on July 19. For more information on contributing to Austin Living’s art extravaganza, check-out our submission guidelines below.

Submission guidelines

We will accept submissions from artists/writers who live or work in Austin/Mower County and the surrounding area, along with people who have a direct tie to Austin (Austin natives/AHS grads now living out of state will be accepted).

Please include name and contact information (phone number and email) with submissions.

Send submissions to eric.johnson@austindailyherald.com with “Austin Expression” in the subject line. Please include a short bio that includes ties to Austin/Mower County. If you have questions, please feel free to reach out to that same email.

What we’re accepting

We’re accepting essentially anything that can be printed or represented in a magazine format. If you’re not sure, submit anyway.

Visual pieces — Must be submitted as print-ready .jpgs

• Illustrations, photos, paintings, etc.

• We’ll also accept submissions of images of mixed media, sculptures, clay and other such pieces.

• Graphic novel (1-2 page previews/snippets)

• Please submit the largest possible file sizes, even if that means sending photos in multiple emails.

Text — Must be submitted electronically. Either in an email or .doc

• Poetry/song lyrics

• Short fiction/nonfiction (up to 1,500 words)

• We’d also take selected pieces from a larger book or work as long as they fit the guidelines (up to 1,500 words)