ORDINANCE 722

PUBLIC NOTICE

ORDINANCE NO. 722

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF AUSTIN,

MINNESOTA

AMENDING CITY CODE CHAPTER 11 ENTITLED “LAND USE REGULATION

(ZONING)”

BY CHANGING A LAND

USE DISTRICT; AND BY ADOPTING BY REFERENCE,

CITY CODE CHAPTER 1 AND SECTION 11.99 WHICH, AMONG OTHER THINGS, CONTAIN PENALTY

PROVISIONS.

THE CITY COUNCIL

OF THE CITY OF AUSTIN ORDAINS as follows:

Section 1. City Code Chapter 11 is hereby amended by changing the Use District as follows:

The Use District of the hereinafter described premises shall be changed from a B-2 (Community Business) District to an I-1 (Light Industrial) District. The Future Land Use map shall be changed from Commercial / Retail to Office/Light Industrial.

See attached legal description, Exhibit “A”.

“Exhibit “A”

Abstract of Title

To the following described Real Estate situated in

That portion of the SE1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section 35, Township 103 North, Range 18 West, Mower County, Minnesota, to-wit: Beginning at the Northwest Corner of said quarter-quarter section; thence East 781.00 feet along the North line of said quarter-quarter section; thence South 303.30 feet at a deflection angle to the right of 89°49’ to the Northeast corner of the land conveyed to Holiday Inns of America by deed dated December 5, 1963, and recorded in Book 249 of Deeds, page 352; thence West 443.60 feet at a deflection angle to the right of 89°49’ along the North line of said land conveyed to Holiday Inns of America, to the West end of said line, which point lies on the Northeasterly line of the tract of land (hereinafter called the Pure Oil Tract) conveyed to Pure Oil Company by deed dated October 13, 1959, and recorded in Book 224 of Deeds, page 29, at a point 263.65 feet Northwesterly from the most Easterly corner of said tract; thence Northwesterly 336.35 feet at a deflection angle to the right 37°42’, along the Northeasterly line of said Pure Oil Tract to the most Northerly corner of said tract; thence Northwesterly 124.3 feet at a deflection angle to the right of 17°54’, to the point of beginning, making an internal angle of 55°14’ at said point.”

Section 2. The foregoing change shall be noted on the Zoning Map in accordance with City Code Section 11.090.

Section 3. City Code Chapter 1 entitled “General Provisions and Definitions Applicable to the Entire City Code Including Penalty for Violation” and Section 11.99 entitled “Violation a Misdemeanor” are hereby adopted in their entirety, by reference, as though repeated verbatim herein.

Passed by a vote of Yeas and Nays this 17th Day of July, 2023.

Yeas 7 Nays 0

ATTEST: Tom Dankert

City Recorder APPROVED:

Stephen M. King

Mayor

Austin Daily Herald:

July 22, 2023

ORDINANCE 722