ORDINANCE 722
Published 8:25 am Monday, July 24, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
ORDINANCE NO. 722
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF AUSTIN,
MINNESOTA
AMENDING CITY CODE CHAPTER 11 ENTITLED “LAND USE REGULATION
(ZONING)”
BY CHANGING A LAND
USE DISTRICT; AND BY ADOPTING BY REFERENCE,
CITY CODE CHAPTER 1 AND SECTION 11.99 WHICH, AMONG OTHER THINGS, CONTAIN PENALTY
PROVISIONS.
THE CITY COUNCIL
OF THE CITY OF AUSTIN ORDAINS as follows:
Section 1. City Code Chapter 11 is hereby amended by changing the Use District as follows:
The Use District of the hereinafter described premises shall be changed from a B-2 (Community Business) District to an I-1 (Light Industrial) District. The Future Land Use map shall be changed from Commercial / Retail to Office/Light Industrial.
See attached legal description, Exhibit “A”.
“Exhibit “A”
Abstract of Title
To the following described Real Estate situated in
That portion of the SE1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section 35, Township 103 North, Range 18 West, Mower County, Minnesota, to-wit: Beginning at the Northwest Corner of said quarter-quarter section; thence East 781.00 feet along the North line of said quarter-quarter section; thence South 303.30 feet at a deflection angle to the right of 89°49’ to the Northeast corner of the land conveyed to Holiday Inns of America by deed dated December 5, 1963, and recorded in Book 249 of Deeds, page 352; thence West 443.60 feet at a deflection angle to the right of 89°49’ along the North line of said land conveyed to Holiday Inns of America, to the West end of said line, which point lies on the Northeasterly line of the tract of land (hereinafter called the Pure Oil Tract) conveyed to Pure Oil Company by deed dated October 13, 1959, and recorded in Book 224 of Deeds, page 29, at a point 263.65 feet Northwesterly from the most Easterly corner of said tract; thence Northwesterly 336.35 feet at a deflection angle to the right 37°42’, along the Northeasterly line of said Pure Oil Tract to the most Northerly corner of said tract; thence Northwesterly 124.3 feet at a deflection angle to the right of 17°54’, to the point of beginning, making an internal angle of 55°14’ at said point.”
Email newsletter signup
Section 2. The foregoing change shall be noted on the Zoning Map in accordance with City Code Section 11.090.
Section 3. City Code Chapter 1 entitled “General Provisions and Definitions Applicable to the Entire City Code Including Penalty for Violation” and Section 11.99 entitled “Violation a Misdemeanor” are hereby adopted in their entirety, by reference, as though repeated verbatim herein.
Passed by a vote of Yeas and Nays this 17th Day of July, 2023.
Yeas 7 Nays 0
ATTEST: Tom Dankert
City Recorder APPROVED:
Stephen M. King
Mayor
Austin Daily Herald:
July 22, 2023
ORDINANCE 722