MINUTES 6.12.23

PUBLIC NOTICE

School Board Proceedings

ISD 492

Austin, MN

The Austin School Board met in regular session on 6/12/23 at 5:30 pm in the Annex Recital Hall located at AHS Annex, 205 4th Street NW, Austin, MN. Chair Green called meeting to order at 5:30 pm. Members present Kathy Green, Carolyn Dube, Cece Kroc, Don Leathers, and Peggy Young.

Carol McAlister and Evan Sorenson absent.

Young/Dube to approve tax abatement from Elite Choice Builders for duplex at 3009 & 3011 15th Ave SW, 5-0

Kroc/Young to approve tax abatement from Bigelow & Lennon for home construction at 1307 17th St NE, 5-0

Dube/Young to approve tax abatement from Bigelow & Lennon for home construction at 1803 12th Ave NE, 5-0

Public hearing on new legislation allowing district to renew current operating levy referendum.

Leathers/Young to approve 5/8/23, 5/22/23 and 5/31/23 meeting minutes, 5-0

Leathers/Young to approve personnel report, 5-0

Leathers/Young to approve bills, 5-0

Leathers/Young to approve treasurer’s report, 5-0

Leathers/Young to approve renewal of MSHSL membership for 2023-24, 5-0

Leathers/Young to approve School Resource Officer contract for 2023-24, 5-0

Leathers/Young to approve renewal of 5-year building lease at 302 N Main St for PAES Lab, 5-0

Leathers/Young to approve CLA to conduct annual audit, 5-0

Leathers/Young to approve revised 2023-24 calendar, 5-0

Dube/Kroc to approve 2023-24 AHS extended field trips, 5-0

Kroc/Leathers to approve resolution authorizing renewal of current operating referendum of

$42.70/pupil for 10 years with taxes payable in 2024, 5-0

Dube/Leathers to approve cost savings resolution, 5-0

Kroc/Dube to rescind 5.8.23 vote which defeated the request to return kindergarten students to the

elementary schools and EC programming to Woodson, 5-0

Following discussion, Dube/Kroc to approve original request to return kindergarten students to the

elementary schools and relocate EC programming to Woodson effective 2024-25 school

year, 5-0

Young/Dube to approve donations, 5-0

Dube/Young to approve transportation contract renewal with Palmer Bus for 2023-2028. 5-0

Kroc/Dube to approve 2022-23 revised budget, 5-0

Leathers/Young to approve 2023-24 student handbooks, 5-0

Young/Kroc to approve 2024-25 calendar, 5-0

Young/Dube to approve resolution certifying the population estimate for 2023 payable 2024 levy, 5-0

Young/Kroc to approve Supt Page’s end-of-year goals report, 5-0

Young/Dube to adjourn at 7:56 pm, 5-0

By: Carolyn Dube, Clerk

The above is a summary of meeting proceedings. The complete minutes are available on the district website at www.austin.k12.mn.us as well as on file and available for review in the Superintendent’s Office, 401 Third Avenue NW.

