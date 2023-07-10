MINUTES 3/16/23 Published 9:13 am Monday, July 10, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

SPECIAL EDUCATION

COOPERATIVE 6095-52

AUSTIN/ALBERT LEA

Austin, MN

The Austin Albert Lea Area Special Education Cooperative (AALASEC) Board met 3/16/23 via Teams from the District Offices at Austin and Albert Lea Schools. Chair Page called meeting to order at 11:30 am. Members present Joey Page, Ron Wagner, and Don Leathers. Neal Skaar absent.

Leathers/Wagner approval of amended agenda, 3-0

Wagner/Leathers to appoint Jennifer Walsh as Deputy Board Treasurer and Sharon Alms as Deputy Board Clerk, 3-0

Leathers/Wagner to authorize Jennifer Walsh and Joey Page as signatories to lease, purchase and contract for goods and services, 3-0

Wagner/Page to delegate the authority to make electronic transfers to Deputy Board Treasurer Jennifer Walsh and Contracted Accountant Bradley Carlton, 3-0

Leathers/Page to approve US Bank as depository, 3-0

Leathers/Wagner to approve MN School District Liquid Asset Fund as Joint Power Investment Trust, 3-0

Leathers/Wagner to approve Austin Daily Herald as official newspaper, 3-0

Leathers/Page to approve 12/7/22 meeting minutes, 3-0

Wagner/Leathers approval of December 2022 through February 2023 treasurer’s reports, 3-0

Leathers/Wager approval of bills for payment, 3-0

Wagner/Leathers to approve amendments to 2022-23 budget, 3-0

Leathers/Wagner to approve revised 516–Student Medication policy along with Naloxone procedures, 3-0

Principal Amy Schultz provided an operations report.

Wagner/Leathers to adjourn at 11:58 am, 3-0

By: Neal Skaar, Clerk

The above is a summary of meeting proceedings. The complete minutes are available for review in

the Superintendent’s Office, 401 Third Avenue NW, Austin.

Email newsletter signup

Austin Daily Herald:

July 8, 2023

MINUTES 3/16/23