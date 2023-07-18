Maple flavored SPAM introduced Published 1:17 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

New variation marks first permanent addition to lineup since 2015

The makers of the SPAM brand have announced the introduction of SPAM maple flavored, bringing the brand’s family of 11 flavors.

With its combination of sweet and savory, SPAM maple flavored introduces a unique and addition to breakfast menus, outdoor barbeques and one-of-a-kind desserts.

Hormel created the new maple-flavored variety following an outpouring of fan-developed maple recipes and consumer insights and feedback. The variety unites sweet, natural maple flavoring with the savory goodness of SPAM classic.

“For 86 years, the SPAM brand has introduced a unique variety of products, aligning our great flavors with consumer trends and feedback,” said Lisa Selk, vice president of marketing for the SPAM brand. “When recent research showed a resurgence of cooking breakfast at home and an unwavering consumption of maple products, we knew it was time to create SPAM maple flavored. And as a permanent addition to our lineup, we can’t wait to see the culinary creations our fans cook up for breakfast and beyond.”