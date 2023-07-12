Man serving 15 years probation in 2018 criminal sexual conduct case back in court Published 5:00 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

A man currently on lengthy probation stints for a pair of felony criminal sexual conduct charges made his first appearance in Mower County District Court Wednesday to face a felony charge of failing to register as a sexual predator.

Ethan Greeley Dulitiz, 24, was charged Wednesday with felony predatory offender-knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement. Dulitz is currently serving 15 years probation each for two third degree criminal sexual conduct-victim 13-15 dating back to 2018, in which he was convicted in two incidents of having sex with girls 14 and 15 respectively. Dulitz was 20 at the time.

According to the court complaint in that case, Dulitz forced himself on the 14-year-old, though he initially claimed that the intercourse was consensual. He also was charged with a felony count of third degree criminal sexual conduct-force or coercion for that case, but that was dropped as part of a plea agreement.

According to court documents in this last incident, Dulitz was allegedly living at a home in Waseca, but had failed to register the address in which he was living.

An Austin Police Department detective was alerted to this by a Department of Corrections agent on July 10. According to the complaint, Dulitz had told the agent on July 7 that he wanted to move to Waseca, but the agent wouldn’t allow it because there were children in the home in which he was moving and that would violate the terms of his probation.

On July 8, the agent was alerted by Waseca police that Dulitz was living in the community after an officer responded to an anonymous tip that he was living with his current girlfriend and her children.

In Austin, the detective spoke with a manager and resident at Lang’s Boarding House, which Dulitz had listed as his primary address, and was told that Dulitz had not been there since July 1. The detective met with the manager on July 11 and discovered that Dulitz had been back once or twice to collect his belongings.

The agent also told Strouf that the girlfriend had told him that Dulitz had registered the new location at the Waseca County Courthouse, but no record of Dulitz either communicating the desire to change the address, nor updated information could be found.

Dulitz faces a possible maximum of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine if convicted on this latest charge, however, he could face a much more serious punishment in connection to the 2018 case in which he faces the possibility of 48 and 36 months in prison for violating the terms of his probation.

Dulitiz is currently being held in the Mower County Jail with no bond listed.