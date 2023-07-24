Man serving 15 years probation for criminal sexual conduct sentenced to prison Published 1:30 pm Monday, July 24, 2023

A man serving 15 years probation stemming from a 2018 criminal sexual conduct case is going to prison after violating that parole.

Ethan Greeley Dulitz, 24, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for predatory offender knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirements for this most recent case, in which Dulitz was found living at a home in Waseca, but had failed to register the address in which he was living.

Then, in an amended sentence for the 2018 case, Dultiz was sentenced to terms of 48 and 36 months in prison for two counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct.

Email newsletter signup

In that case, Dultiz was convicted in two incidents of having sex with girls 14 and 15 respectively. Dulitz was 20 at the time.

The sentences were handed out Thursday and will run concurrently. He was given 10 days credit for time served in the 2023 case.