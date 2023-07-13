Man pleads not guilty of criminal sexual conduct with teen girl Published 10:36 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

An Austin man accused of criminal sexual conduct with a 13-year-old girl has pleaded not guilty to a pair of felony charges.

Alexander William Miller, 25, has been charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct-penetration or contact under 14 and first degree criminal sexual conduct-penetration or contact under 16-significant relationship.

According to the court complaint, the charges arose from an incident with the teen in March of this year.

Miller has denied the allegations. He is still being held in Mower County Jail on $250,000 bail with no conditions and $125,000 with conditions.

A jury trial has been scheduled for Oct. 9.