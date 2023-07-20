Lyle-Pacelli 13U baseball team wins state tournament

The Lyle-Pacelli 13U AA traveling baseball team recently won the 40-team Gopher State Tournament of Champions July 14-16 in Mankato. L-P narrowly beat Hermantown 14-13 in the opening round of bracket play before dropping the top-ranked Inver Grove Heights Spartans 6-4 in the second round. L-P then came out ahead in a 15-13 nail-biter with Monticello before decisively claiming the championship over Marshall Black by a score of 16-0. L-P 13U went undefeated in seven games to win the tournament and will be presented with championship rings at Target Field next month. Pictured, back row, from left: coach Brock Meyer; assistant coaches Matt Jenkins, Jared Koopal, and Brian Kiker; middle row: Grady Meyer, Jake Kiker, Bradley Carranza, and Dawson Jenkins; front row: Ian Johnson, Connor Goslee, Landon Phan, Case Koopal, Collin McMahon, Dylan Phan, and Banning Korfhage. Photo provided