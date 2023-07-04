LUNNING VARIANCE Published 9:47 am Tuesday, July 4, 2023

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Austin has been presented an application from The One Stop Food Mart, 902 12th St SW, for a variance from Austin City Zoning Code Section 11.023, requiring a 20 foot setback from residential districts, in rear and side yards in a B-2, community business district. The petitioner proposes a 60×44.5 liquor store addition setback 5.4 feet from the west property line, which adjoins an R-2 multi-family residential district.

Said petition of The One Stop Food Mark will be heard at a regular meeting of the Austin City Planning Commission on Tuesday, the 11th day of July, 2023 at 5:30 pm in the Council Chambers of the Austin Municipal Building located at 500 4th Avenue NE at which time you may appear, if you desire, either in person, or by agent or attorney, in opposition to or in support of the petition.

Holly Wallace

July 1, 2023

July 1, 2023

