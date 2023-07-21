Lunchbox History Series presents ‘The day William Jennings Bryan came to Austin’ Published 6:02 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

The Mower County Historical Society will host its next Lunchbox History Series event at noon on Thursday, July 27, in the Pioneer Building featuring historian, educator, and author, Dean Ulland, as he explores the day William Jennings Bryan came to Austin.

Bryan emerged as a dominant force in the Democratic Party, running three times as the party’s nominee for president of the United States in the 1896, 1900, and 1908 elections. He served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1891-1895 and was the Secretary of State under President Woodrow Wilson from 1913-1915.

Because of his faith in the wisdom of the common people, Bryan was often called “The Great Commoner.”

Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. for this free event. Everyone is encouraged to bring your lunch and bring a friend to learn about history in a relaxing environment during the middle of the day.

Speakers for the rest of the 2023 Lunchbox History Series are listed below:

• Aug. 24: Sue Grove and MCHS Staff with “70th Anniversary of moving the Little White Church.”

• Sept. 28: Karen Cooper with “When Minnehaha Flowed with Whiskey – A Spirited History of the Falls.”

Financial and in kind donations can be given. Funds donated help to fund various projects. Contact director@mowercountyhistory.org or call the office during our regular business hours Tuesday-Friday between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.