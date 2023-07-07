Linda L. Wehner, 82

Linda Lee Wehner, age 82, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at her home surrounded by loved ones. Linda Lee Hall began her life of faith and friendship on January 22, 1941, born to Arthur and Lavonne (Somage) Hall in Austin, Minnesota. She was a graduate of Austin High School and married her hometown sweetheart, Joseph Francis Wehner, Jr. on May 29, 1958, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. Together, the couple had four children who brought her joy, laughter, grandchildren, and even recently great grandchildren. All who knew Linda can agree she had a determined spirit, passion for life, family, friends, and community service. After her children got older, she excelled in her professional life as a Classified Advertising Manager for over 30 years where she also created lifelong friendships with coworkers. She dedicated her life to being a fantastic and wonderful mother, Grams/Gigi, and friend to all who knew her.

When Linda wasn’t filling her home with warmth, kindness, and home-cooked meals, she was traveling to see grandkids’ sporting events or visiting new places with friends. Linda was a lifelong Austin resident and beloved member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, where she volunteered much of her time to the church and the Humane Society. She was also very proud to have donated over eight life-saving gallons of blood over the years. Linda loved crocheting blankets for family and friends, she adored her feline companions, irises, and collecting photos of her loved ones. Some of her other favorite pastimes included backyard bonfires, fishing, margaritas with girlfriends, and creating splendid decorative displays in her home for each holiday. Linda loved life and everything it had to offer. We will miss her greatly.

Survivors include her children, Rhonda (Joe) Loobeek of New Hope, Minnesota, Renae (Ron) Nichols of El Cajon, California, Greg (Joni Irvin) Wehner of Austin, Minnesota, and Tim (Charlene) Wehner of Apple Valley, Minnesota. Linda has eight grandchildren, Courtney, (Ryan) Locanto of San Diego, California, Stephanie (Megan) Shea of Northlake, Texas, Kristin of South Minneapolis, Minnesota, Garrett (Emily) of Adams, Minnesota, Nicole of Waikiki, Hawaii, Chase of Winona, Minnesota, Makenna of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and Logan of Chaska, Minnesota; four great grandchildren, Taylor, Ryan, and Dylan Shea of North Lake, Texas, and Atreus Wehner of Adams, Minnesota; one sister, Diane Merritt of Austin, Minnesota; two nephews, Jason Merritt and Chris Merritt; and her loving cats, Jazzy and Daisy Mae. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Lavonne Hall; father of her children, Joseph Wehner; and brother-in-law, James Merritt.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023, at Mayer Funeral Home in Austin. Visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. prior to the service on Monday. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Memorials are preferred to the American Red Cross or the Mower County Humane Society. Services are prearranged and performed by Mayer-Hoff Funeral Home in Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mayerfh.com.