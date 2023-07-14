Letter to the Editor: Why couldn’t library find different programming Published 5:41 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

It saddens me greatly to read our library board’s approving drag queen entertainment for our children. When good people object to something they feel is wrong, they are usually accused of being prejudiced or intolerant. How strange, with thousands of books and all the information, they couldn’t find a program more edifying and less controversial.

The reporting article previously in the paper made it clear, that it didn’t matter to the library administration if area residents or patrons approved of this action or not. Well, I personally feel discriminated against. I will never feel the same about our library.

Kathleen Finnegan

Austin, MN