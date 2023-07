Letter to the Editor: Praise for helping make community a clean place Published 5:34 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

To the editor:

Many thanks to Gale Heidecker, Mayo Clinic main entrance attendant, who picks up litter, not only on the hospital grounds and south side of Oakwood Cemetery along the bike trail, but also all over town as he bikes or walks.

Rosalie Seltz

Austin, MN